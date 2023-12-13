We are thrilled to share the latest insights from our survey with MSMEs in Kosovo 2023 as part of the ‘Enabling Income Generation for the Poor’ project!

In July 2023, during the inception phase of the ‘Enabling Income Generation for the Poor’ project, we conducted a survey involving 402 MSMEs in Kosovo. Our goal was to gather comprehensive quantitative data on MSMEs’ constraints, objectives, strategies, and requirements. The survey covered businesses across all 38 municipalities, examining crucial operational aspects, including development strategies, financing, innovation, cross-border trade, ICT adoption, and consultancy service utilization. Additionally, it evaluated MSMEs’ involvement in government support schemes and pinpointed significant growth challenges.

