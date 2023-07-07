Call for Applications: Local Private Sector Development Experts

The project “Enabling Income Generation for the Poor” funded by the Austrian Development Cooperation and jointly implemented by CARE International and ECIKS, invites all Local Private Sector Development Experts to support MIET in establishing the Kosovo Fund for Innovation and Technology Development (KFITD), aiming for a more dynamic technological development based on knowledge transfer, research development and innovations that contribute to job creation, economic growth, and private sector development.

The project now invites Local Private Sector Development Experts to provide the services as described in the Terms of Reference (TOR).

ToR is available for download HERE.

To apply, submit your CV, Relevant references and Financial offer via email to office@eciks.com by July 14, 2023, with the subject: Application: Local Private Sector Development Expert.

No late proposal shall be accepted.

The project reserves the right to accept or reject any proposal and to annul the selection process and reject all proposals at any time prior to contract award, without thereby incurring any liability to affected bidders.