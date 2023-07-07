Call for Applications: Local PR Expert

The project “Enabling Income Generation for the Poor” funded by the Austrian Development Cooperation and jointly implemented by CARE International and ECIKS, invites all Local PR Experts to provide expertise towards enhancing the internal capabilities of the new agency (ASEK – provisional name), which is set to succeed KIESA, and contribute to facilitating the development of ASEK’s promotional capacities and support the development of a Public Relations (PR) Strategy, which should help defining ASEK’s value proposition, differentiation, positioning as well as marketing and promotional measures, to help improving competitiveness of the private sector.

The project now invites Local PR Experts to provide the services as described in the Terms of Reference (TOR).

ToR is available for download HERE.

To apply, submit your CV, Relevant references and Financial offer via email to office@eciks.com by July 12, 2023, with the subject: Application: Local PR Expert.

No late proposal shall be accepted.

The project reserves the right to accept or reject any proposal and to annul the selection process and reject all proposals at any time prior to contract award, without thereby incurring any liability to affected bidders.