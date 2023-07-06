Call for Applications: Graphic Design Expert

The project “Enabling Income Generation for the Poor” funded by the Austrian Development Cooperation and jointly implemented by CARE International and ECIKS, invites all graphic designers to support the project in preparation of graphic design for various promotional materials.

The project now invites graphic designers to provide the services as described in the Terms of Reference (TOR).

ToR is available for download HERE.

To apply, submit your CV, Portfolio and Financial offer via email to office@eciks.com by July 12, 2023, with the subject: Application: Graphic Designer.

No late proposal shall be accepted.

The project reserves the right to accept or reject any proposal and to annul the selection process and reject all proposals at any time prior to contract award, without thereby incurring any liability to affected bidders.