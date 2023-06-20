Request for Proposals: Innovation Fund Consultancy

The project “Enabling Income Generation for the Poor” funded by the Austrian Development Cooperation and jointly implemented by CARE International and ECIKS, invites organizations with experience in establishing Public Innovation and Technology Funds in Europe to provide leading expertise in designing and implementing the establishment of Kosovo’s Fund for Innovation and Technological Development (KFITD).

The project now invites organizations to provide the services as described in the Terms of Reference (TOR).

ToR is available for download HERE.

To apply, submit your Technical Proposal and Financial Offer via email to office@eciks.com by July 3, 2023, with the subject: Application: Innovation Fund Consultancy.

No late proposal shall be accepted.

The project reserves the right to accept or reject any proposal and to annul the selection process and reject all proposals at any time prior to contract award, without thereby incurring any liability to affected bidders.