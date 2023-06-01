Request for Proposals: Survey with MSMEs in Kosovo

The project “Enabling Income Generation for the Poor” funded by the Austrian Development Cooperation and jointly implemented by CARE International and ECIKS, intends to hire a research company that would conduct a survey study with MSMEs in Kosovo and gather comprehensive data and insights on MSMEs’ challenges, opportunities, and needs.

The project now invites research companies to provide the services as described in the Terms of Reference (TOR).

ToR is available for download here.

Interested companies are invited to submit an offer in English language by Thursday, 8 June 2023 cob, at the following email address: office@eciks.com.

The expected date for commencement of services is: 12 June 2023.

No late proposal shall be accepted.

The project reserves the right to accept or reject any proposal and to annul the selection process and reject all proposals at any time prior to contract award, without thereby incurring any liability to affected bidders.