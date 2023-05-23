Reopening Call for Applications| Project Officer – Gender and Social Inclusion

For our project “Enabling Income Generation for the Poor” financed by Austrian Development Cooperation, ECIKS LLC is looking for a Project Officer – Gender and Social Inclusion This is a full-time position responsible for the overall gender and social inclusion position, under the general supervision of the Team Leader. Workplace is in Prishtina, Kosovo.

The project “Enabling Income Generation for the Poor” will contribute to a sustainable, resilient, and inclusive private sector development that enables inclusive job creation and income generation for the poor and vulnerable.

I. Essential Duties & Responsibilities

Leading gender and social inclusion mainstreaming activities in the project;

Provide support and advise the project management team and intervention managers on all components and processes of the project regarding gender and social inclusion of marginalized groups as defined by the project;

Review and contribute the project relevant documents;

Ensures the implementation of EGSIM principles

Provide support to local intervention managers in implementing project activities;

Provide support to local and international experts working in the project implementation;

Continuous monitoring and results measurement of social inclusion related interventions;

Apply the Inclusive Market System Development (IMSD) approach throughout project implementation;

Other duties may be assigned.

II. Competencies

To perform the job successfully, the Project Officer should demonstrate competencies on gender and social inclusion, private sector development, donor rules/ regulation and donor compliance, monitoring and result measurement, problem solving, planning, and organizing.

III. Qualifications

Education:

Bachelor’s Degree in Social Science, Business Administration or similar.

Experience and relevant knowledge:

3 years of working experience in similar projects with private sector background.

In depth understanding of the private sector in Kosovo.

Understanding of Monitoring Result Measurement (MRM) and Inclusive Markets/Market System Development approach.

Communication Skills:

Excellent verbal / nonverbal communication skills.

Excellent knowledge of Albanian and English language is required. Knowledge of Serbian language is desired.

Computer Skills:

Proficient in all programs necessary to perform the everyday duties of this position.

Proficiency in MS Office Products is required.

IV. Application Process

Please send your motivation letter, CV, and two reference letters in a single PDF file by e-mail: jobs@eciks.com

Application deadline: 31 May 2023, 16:00 pm.

Start date: ASAP.