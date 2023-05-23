Reopening Call for Applications | Project Officer – Finance, Procurement and Administrative Tasks

For our project “Enabling Income Generation for the Poor” financed by Austrian Development Coorporation, ECIKS LLC is looking for a Project Officer – Finance Procurement and Administrative Tasks. This is a full-time position responsible for the overall project financial and procurement functions, under the general supervision of the Team Leader. Workplace is in Prishtina, Kosovo.

The project “Enabling Income Generation for the Poor” will contribute to a sustainable, resilient, and inclusive private sector development that enables inclusive job creation and income generation for the poor and vulnerable.

I. Essential Duties & Responsibilities:

Administer and coordinate all financial transactions of the project;

Ensure proper process documentation of all financial transactions, and take care of petty cash;

Ensure that the financial transactions, accounting and annual financial statements are in accordance with donor’s requirements, lead implementer and with the laws and regulations in force;

Prepare project financial reports, and serve as a liaison to the auditors;

Monitor project budget, spending’s and utilization of budget lines

Record financial project data into systems, monitor and analyze project data;

Conduct all procurement of goods and services in line with donor policies and procedures;

Review the procurement requirements and compile a reference library for use in the procurement process; review these guidelines and update them on an annual basis;

Draft and issue calls for proposals and applications, invitations to bid, determining procurement mechanisms that will ensure fair and open competition;

Create templates and files to document procurement processes;

Provide support to intervention managers in implementing project activities;

Provide support to local and international experts working in the project implementation, including translation services;

Manage project documentation and contracts, raise issues and implement changes to contracts;

Other duties may be assigned.

II. Competencies

To perform the job successfully, the Project Officer should demonstrate competencies in project finance, donor rules/ regulations and donor compliance, administration, problem solving, planning, and organizing.

III. Qualifications

Education:

Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Business Administration, or Management, or similar

Experience:

3 years of working experience in similar projects with private sector background

3 years of experience in finance related positions

In depth knowledge of financial and procurement procedures

Communication Skills:

Excellent verbal / nonverbal communication skills

Excellent knowledge of Albanian and English language is required.

Computer Skills:

Proficient in all programs necessary to perform the everyday duties of this position.

Proficiency in MS Office Products is required

IV. Application Process

Please send your motivation letter, CV, and two reference letters in a single PDF file by e-mail: jobs@eciks.com

Application deadline: 31 May 2023, 16:00 pm.

Start date: ASAP.