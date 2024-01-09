Call for Applications: Public Relations Specialist (Temporary)

We are thrilled to announce a temporary job opening for a Public Relations Specialist at “Enabling Income Generation for the Poor.” This position will be a crucial role in maintaining our communication strategies and ensuring that our mission reaches a wider audience.

The project “Enabling Income Generation for the Poor” will contribute to a sustainable, resilient, and inclusive private sector development that enables inclusive job creation and income generation for the poor and vulnerable. “Enabling Income Generation for the Poor” is financed by Austrian Development Cooperation, and jointly implemented by CARE International and ECIKS.

Position Details:

Duration: 6 months

Location: Remote (with occasional in-office meetings for clarification)

Engagement: 1-2 days a week

Responsibilities:

Implement a comprehensive communication and visibility strategy that helps to effectively communicate the project’s objectives, activities, and results to all stakeholders.

Enhance the project’s visibility and reputation using various PR tools, such as press releases, media, events, and social media.

Organize and coordinate events, campaigns, and interviews to raise awareness about the project’s activities.

Produce short case studies, success stories and lessons learned from different interventions.

Maintain strong relationships with key stakeholders and ensure that the project is accurately and positively portrayed in the media.

Measure the reach of media campaigns and contribute to MRM system.

Assess, monitor and evaluate communication activities and draw lessons learned.

Provide regular updates and information on the project’s communication strategy and impact to all stakeholders.

Contribute to Inception Report, Progress Reports, Project Document and other relevant project documents from communication perspective.

Respond to inquiries and address any issues or concerns that arise in a timely and professional manner.

Other duties may be assigned.

Qualification requirements:

Master’s Degree desired in public relation, communication, or related fields.

3 years of working experience in similar projects with private sector background.

2 years of experience in working with international institutions, or related projects in the consulting industry.

Proficient in all programs necessary to perform the everyday duties of this position. Proficiency in MS Office Products is required.

Proficiency in using digital communication tools and social media platforms.

Excellent knowledge of Albanian and English language is required.

Management:

The employee will perform her/his duties under the supervision of the Project Team Leader.

How to Apply:

If you’re ready to make a difference and have the skills we’re looking for, send your resume to jobs@eciks.com .

Please include “PR Specialist Application” in the subject line.

Application deadline: 18 January 2024, 16:00 pm.