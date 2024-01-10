SURVEY WITH BUSINESS CONSULTANTS IN KOSOVO 2023

During the inception phase of the “Enabling Income Generation for the Poor” project, another comprehensive survey was conducted in August 2023. The survey delves into the dynamic landscape of the consulting market, providing insights into its historical trajectory, present condition, and emerging trends.

A total of 65 consultants were part of this study, with a noteworthy 46% being women, adding diverse perspectives to the findings!

UBO Consulting, on behalf of BCC and commissioned by the ECIKS, conducted the survey for the “Enabling Income Generation for the Poor” project!

Click HERE to see the full factsheet results.