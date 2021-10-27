Seven SEE countries to benefit from EUR 14.2 bln pre-accession funds from EU Council

Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia and Turkey are foreseen to benefit from 14.2 billion euro in pre-accession financial assistance from the Council of the European Union (EU) until 2027.

The funding will help the non-EU member states implement political, institutional, legal, administrative, social and economic reforms to comply with EU values and to progressively align themselves with EU rules, standards, policies and practices, the Council of the EU said in a statement.

The pre-accession financial assistance (also called Instrument for Pre-Accession Assistance III) is a continuation of the Pre-Accession Assistance II (IPA II) and is subject to EU policies and instruments.

The IPA III regulation proposal was presented by the European Commission in June 2018, while the EU Council Presidency and the Parliament reached a political agreement on the regulation in June this year.