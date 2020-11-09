“Biznesi im” – the Austrian concept of digital services for businesses

Online services continue to bring together public institutions and the business community. The latest initiative has been undertaken by the Kosovo Business Registration Agency (KBRA) which, in the upcoming weeks, will launch the “Biznesi im” platform.

With all digital services needed by start-ups and existing companies found in one place, the “Biznesi im” platform will serve as a ‘one-stop-shop’ for Kosovo’s micro, small and medium enterprises, granting them access to a variety of digital tools and services that will be instrumental in improving business performance and competitiveness.

Digital services and tools offered within the platform consist of:

– manuals

– company management plans

– self-assessment forms, and

– templates to be used by companies every day.

The “Biznesi im” platform aims to trigger market system changes by enabling Kosovo enterprises, especially those run by women and youngsters, easy access to information and relevant services that would foster autonomous business growth. “Biznesi im” will contribute to increasing the survival rate among start-ups and fuel the growth of existing MSMEs.

“Biznesi im” platform implements and follows the successful Austrian model “Gründerservice” established by the Austrian Chamber of Commerce. This platform promotes the establishment and development of businesses by offering a range of digital services, starting from assistance with the business idea to services that support relevant planning in finding funds.

This initiative is supported by the ACCESS project and will enrich the portfolio of online business support services offered by KBRA.