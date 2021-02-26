Kosovo’s ICT sector promoted to Austrian companies

The ICT sector in Kosovo was the focus of an online event organized by the Austrian Economic Chambers to promote business opportunities for Austrian companies that want to expand to Kosovo or are interested in cooperating with Kosovar ICT companies.



ICT is one of the fastest developing sectors in Kosovo. Due to the low cost of qualified personnel combined with a large number of highly qualified, bilingual IT professionals, Kosovo has become one of the most attractive locations for sourcing/nearshoring in Southeast Europe in recent years.