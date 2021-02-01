Kosovo entity becomes the 2nd accredited institution in the world to provide digitalization certification

The Business Consultants Council (BCC) has achieved international accreditation and becomes only the second organization in the world to provide training and certification for digital transformation consultants. This accreditation was Issued by the International Council of Management Consulting Institutes (ICMCI).

In preparation for this achievement, ACCESS program has assisted BCC since 2019 in developing organizational capacities. In 2020, a group of 28 digital consultants completed training and certification in three areas of digital transformation: e-Commerce & Social Media, IT Security, and Digital Transformation.

This mechanism will improve the quality of consulting services in the market and enhance the level of digitalization among Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

This mechanism aims to improve consulting services in the market by strengthening digitalization levels, provide market access and increase competitiveness of micro, small and medium enterprises within Kosovo and beyond. BCC aims to be women inclusive in completing digitalization training and obtaining certification thus becoming positive examples for other, especially young women to consider digital consultancy as a career path.

This Business Development Services certification mechanism is in line with the best practices from Austria. The accreditation has been facilitated by the Project “Market Access and Digitalization Services for Kosovo Companies – ACCESS”, implemented by ECIKS, thanks to financial support by the Austrian Development Cooperation (ADC) and the Government of Kosovo. ACCESS implements a series of facilitating interventions responding to market constraints that hinder pro-poor growth in Kosovo’s market systems.

Statements:

Harald MAHRER, President of the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber (WKO)

The outcome of this certification is that business consultants and the BCC will be able to improve the economy of Kosovo, meaning to foster creativity and innovation. I think this is not important only in the long run but also important in managing the economic outcome of the pandemic crisis.

Kujtim Dobruna, Director, ECIKS / ACCESS

Our goal remains to make Kosovar companies part of Europe’s digital value chains.

Alfred HARL, Managing Director HARL CONSULTING

The Kosovar business consultants now have excellent IT training, which they can offer in the market via the platform of the Business Consultants Council (BCC). The accredited BCC, as the second industry body in the world that can offer certifications for business consultants and IT experts, creates a visible quality mark that offers security.

Dwight W. MIHALICZ, Chairman, International Council of Management Consulting Institutes (ICMCI)

Accreditation to provide digital certification is essential, mainly because it helps ensure increased quality of services. This accreditation demonstrates BCC’s commitment to providing certification of consultants’ skills in Kosovo.

Jehona LLUKA, Director, Business Consultants Council (BCC)

We will continue to train and certify consultants in Kosovo from whom we expect to support the growth of the companies they will serve, be that domestically or around the world. We are proud that we have increased the number of women consultants from 15% in 2012 to 40% in 2020.

Revisit the BCC accreditation event.

#digitaltransformation #digitalization #AustriaInKosovo