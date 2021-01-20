BCC launches new digital certification mechanism

As digital transformation is affecting every sector, the consulting industry too needs to adapt to the new technological and innovative developments.

Since 2019 ACCESS has been supporting Kosovo’s Business Consultants Council – BCC in developing organizational capacities for introducing new digital certifications for consultants. With the aim of increasing the overall quality level of business digitalization services and raising the competitiveness of digital consultants locally and internationally, BCC has been supported in obtaining an internationally recognized accreditation to offer three types of digital certifications for consultants. This is a great achievement as it makes BCC the second organization worldwide after its Austrian counterpart to offer this sort of digital certifications.

ACCESS is organizing an online event with Austrian and international partners and stakeholders to celebrate this great achievement and launch BCC’s digital certification mechanism.

We are honored to discuss about the impact of this important development on the consulting market in Kosovo with renown speakers such as the Chairman of International Council of Management Consulting Institutes (ICMCI), Mr. Dwight W. MIHALICZ, and the Austrian expert Mr. Alfred HARL. We particularly look forward to inputs by the President of the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber (WKO), Mr. Harald MAHRER.

We kindly ask you to confirm your participation for this event by registering through clicking on the button provided below.

REGISTER FOR THE EVENT