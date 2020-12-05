ACER Market Monitoring Report 2019 – Kosovo the lowest energy price in Western Balkan

The European Union Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) and the Council of European Energy Regulators (CEER) in cooperation with the Energy Community, have launched the 9th edition of the Marketing Monitoring Report.

The report points out that the average household prices in the Energy Community Contracting Partners (EnC PCs) Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Moldova, North Macedonia, Kosovo, Montenegro, and Serbia have decreased by 1.6%, now being 7.66€ kWh in 2019. The electricity prices for households was 2.8 times lower than in the EU as compared to the previous year. In terms of overall industry price, the EU exceeds the EnC PCs, by having a 35% higher price, or 11 euro per kWh.

Importantly, the report highlights that when compared between EnC PCs, Albania and Montenegro have the highest price, whereas Kosovo the lowest. Specifically, Montenegro had an electricity price of 10.32 €/kWh, while Kosovo had 6€/kWh. In terms of industry prices, Albania was leading the charts with 12.5€/kWh, whereas Kosovo with 5.2/kWh.

In terms of past data, the EnC PCs have mainly had an increase in the prices, where from the period 2013-2019, the electricity prices for the household consumer have increased on average, by 15.8%, whereas the industrial prices by 12.8%