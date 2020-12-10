ACCESS Launches the First Series of E-day Events

The rapid technological advancements and digitalization have revolutionized the way we work, cooperate, and engage in social interactions. The new and innovative solutions have shifted our way of thinking and have simply become fundamental holistic drivers of business success. Just recently, the COVID-19 pandemic revealed the critical importance of technology and innovation, demonstrating that digitalization is a reality that is likely to prevail.

To highlight the importance of digitalization and the benefits that it brings to businesses and society, the ACCESS project is thrilled to announce that it will organize three E-day events, that will take place on two consecutive days (15 and 16 December 2020). These events will provide informative sessions on the topics of Digital Transformation, e-Commerce and Payment Services, and Women in Digitalization. The events will take place online and will be accessible to the entire business community, public institutions, donors and other interested parties..

On December 15, the following topic will be covered: Digital Transformation of MSMEs, 15:00 – 16:00 The panellists will delve upon the importance of digital transformation for small and medium enterprises, the opportunities for growth facilitated by digitalization, and strategies for embarking on the digital transformation journey.

On December 16, the following topics will be covered:

e-Commerce and Payment Services, 10:00 – 11:00

The panellists will discuss the emergence of e-commerce platforms and the operational benefits for enterprises. Further, the panellists will provide an overview of the international shipment channels and how can businesses leverage them, discuss the local and international market for e-commerce and payment services, and finally put forth some remarks on commercial, legal, and digital challenges.

Business Women as Drivers of Digitalization, 15:00 – 16:00

The discussion will focus on the role of women in driving digital transformation. Further, the discussion will tackle the role of business support institutions and donor agencies in supporting and empowering women as leaders in the overall ‘digital transformation’ process.

