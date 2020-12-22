Second round of Digital Empowerment Initiative announced

The Digital Empowerment Initiative (DEI) to support Kosovo companies towards their digital transformation has been launched today. Kosovo’s Investment and Enterprise Support Agency (KIESA), with support from ACCESS Project aims to support micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in their digitalization efforts to increase performance, competitiveness and market access.

Companies will be supported by digital transformation services in five areas:

Digital marketing

E-commerce

Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)

Digital accounting and human resources

Automatization and optimization programs

All MSMEs can apply to be part of DEI. Companies that are managed by women, are located in disadvantaged areas, contribute to poverty reduction, promote green economy and represent minorities are encouraged to apply.

More details about this call as well as the application form can be found on KIESA’s website here: http://bit.ly/3nEj5Yi. The application deadline is July 11, 2021.

An information session will be held online on 28 December 2020, from 11:00 – 11:45 here: http://bit.ly/3nEj5Yi

Questions and requests for clarifications can be sent electronically to the address: sme.kiesa@rks-gov.net until 4 January 2021.

The Digital Empowerment Initiative is facilitated by the Market Access and Business Digitalization Services for Kosovo Companies – ACCESS, a project funded by the Austrian Development Cooperation (ADC) and co-financed by the Ministry of Trade and Industry and the Ministry of Economic Development.