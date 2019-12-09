Why ACCESS project in Kosovo?

The ACCESS project focuses on improving market access and linkages of private sector companies and on enhancing the supply and quality of business development and digitalization services for the benefit of Kosovo MSMEs. In pursuing these goals, the project promotes and harnesses digitalisation processes, considering the importance of the digital transformation for the future competitiveness of the economy.

Some of the main systemic impediments constraining the economic development of Kosovo include an underdeveloped industrial sector, a weak production base, a lack of employment opportunities with high inactivity rates and high unemployment, especially for women and young people, a clear misalignment between education system outcomes and labour market needs, difficulties in obtaining finance, and the lagging behind in terms of economy’s digitalisation. Therefore, from an overarching strategy perspective, ACCESS’ interventions contribute to further expanding the business sector, fostering growth of private companies, improving the quality of start-ups, supporting women and young entrepreneurs, and those located in rural and peripheral regions. Furthermore, the project seeks to raise profiles of business consultants, raise availability and quality of BDS services, establishing connections to foreign buyers etc. In terms of digitalization in the public sector, the project will facilitate the provision of e-government business enabling solutions that enable a more transparent, equitable and inclusive access to public resources.

Inclusive Market System Development (IMSD) is the basic approach used to guide the implementation of this project. The IMSD ensures a systemic and inclusive approach by putting an emphasis on the enabling environment of the market, i.e. on domains where interventions can have a catalyst or facilitating nature (e.g. changing behaviour, practices, decisions, or capabilities of players in the system).

Photo credit: myob.com