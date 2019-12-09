Market Assessment for Digitalization Services

Within the activity of Digital transformation of MSMEs, ACCESS project initiated Market Assessment of digitalization services in Kosovo. This is the first step toward building the Digital Empowerment Initiative, a mechanism that will support MSMEs in digital transformation. The Market Assessment is based on quantitative survey of 400 MSMEs across Kosovo, in depth qualitative interviews with 20 digital service providers and 20 MSMEs. Main findings of the assessment show that overall level of digitalization and digital adoption is extremely low, in some parts even inexistent. Most used digital tools by MSMEs are websites, social media marketing and basic accounting software, while advanced e-commerce platforms, CRM ERP, optimization and automation tools are rarely seen. The study has also identified several barriers to MSMEs digital transformation such as:

Low awareness among MSMEs about the concept of digitalization, and benefits that digital transformation may bring;

Local ICT providers mainly oriented toward export markets;

High implementation costs;

Lack of internal skills and digital capabilities of the MSMEs;

Missing qualified consultant to guide local companies through digital transformation.

Market Assessment ends with specific recommendation how to build an inclusive and sustainable mechanism that will support MSMEs in their digital transformation.