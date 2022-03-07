The taste of Mother’s dishes

There is nothing better than the aroma of freshly baked bread and the taste of a piece of pie with butter, cheese, or meat. An aroma that induces joy and brings back beautiful memories around the family table. And when one of your favorite traditional foods crosses your mind, now you have a place to go.

Traditional food “Nëna” (mother), offers you the taste of your mothers’ dishes, cooked with full dedication and affection from home, and where this passion has been converted into a small family business. However, what distinguishes them from many other businesses is that the vegetables which they use in their recipes, they grow in their home garden. Thus, always offering fresh traditional food with all the flavors nature has to give.

This small business, launched five years ago, is among the businesses that have benefited from subsidized digital marketing services through the Digital Empowerment Initiative (DEI).

“This grant has helped us increase our online presence; currently, we have our website, where our customers can see our menu and contact us. Also, the support received via DEI minimized the negative implications driven by the pandemic COVID 19 for our small business.” – says Vigan Beqiri, the manager of this business.

The online presence has helped this business increase sales, but more importantly increase the number of employees. Currently, this business has 5 employees, where 4 of them are women, and the latest employee joined the team following the receipt of the grant.

DEI is a mechanism funded by KIESA, which supports the digital transformation of Kosovar businesses. The implementation of the DEI is supported by the ACCESS program, which is funded by the Austrian Development Cooperation (ADC).