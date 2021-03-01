The Market Access and Business Digitalization Services for Kosovo Companies Project (hereinafter called ACCESS) intends to hire a Consultant or group of Consultants for the developmental evaluation of ACCESS for which this Request for Proposals (RFP) is issued.

ACCESS now invites Consultants to provide the services as described in the Terms of Reference (TOR).

A complete set of documents (ToR) is available for download here.

The Consultant(s) will be selected under a Quality Based Selection procedure described in the TOR.

Interested Consultants are invited to submit an offer in English language by 4pm (CET), 22 March 2021 at the following email address: access@eciks.com.

No late proposal shall be accepted.

ACCESS reserves the right to accept or reject any proposal and to annul the selection process and reject all Proposals at any time prior to contract award, without thereby incurring any liability to affected bidders.

