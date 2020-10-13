Innovative Billing System to Be Introduced in Prishtina for Heating System

Prishtina is to join the verge of cities with innovative solutions that enable the customer to pay heating bills based on consumption rather than area-based billing. The Millennium Foundation Kosovo (MFK) supported by Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the local supplier of heat, Termokos, on the installation of the ‘District Heating Metering Activity (DHM)’ which will benefit 12,500 customers with smart measuring of expenditures.

An investment of USD 10 million by the MFK will be made available for supplying over 60,000 radiators with smart meters that enable the household to pay bills based on consumption. The activity intents to:

Facilitate an efficient use of energy sources with an aim of saving 30% of energy Enable citizens to choose how much they use heating services Expansion of heating system to new households



The ‘Prishtina Heat Save’ is an activity within the Reliable Energy Landscape Project (RELP) of the Threshold Program which promotes household energy efficiency and use of cleaner sources of heating.

Image by Leonhard Niederwimmer from Pixabay