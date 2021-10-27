Innovation continues in SEE – Despite COVID-19 setback

The 2021 edition of the Global Innovation Index (GII) has been published presenting the latest global innovation ranking of 132 economies. Among the Southeast European countries, Bulgaria is one of the only countries that has made progress in terms of ranking, advancing by two places.

The lead from the SEE countries is taken by Slovenia, which ranks on the 32nd spot, maintaining its position from the previous edition. Following Slovenia is Bulgaria in 35th place, Croatia in 42nd, Greece 47th, Romania 48th, and Montenegro 50th.

In terms of other SEE countries, all rank less above 50, with Serbia being in 54th spot, North Macedonia 59th, Moldova 64th, Bosnia and Herzegovina 75th, and Albania being the last among the SEE countries, in 84th position.

Overall, the world’s most-innovative economies in 2021 are Switzerland followed by Sweden, the United States of America (USA), the United Kingdom (U.K.) and the Republic of Korea.

GII is published annually aiming to provide performance measures for 132 economies on their innovation ecosystems and is based on a rich dataset from the collection of 81 indicators from international public and private sources.

Photo Source: Pixabay