Call for Applications – Animated Video Transcript and Supporting Brochure for the Cash Flow Master Class Tool

The project “Enabling Income Generation for the Poor” funded by the Austrian Development Cooperation and jointly implemented by CARE International and ECIKS, invites all Finance Experts to apply for provision of services that aim to upscale digital support services and resources on the Biznesi Im platform for company founders, startups, and established businesses.

Within the Biznesi Im platform, a Cash Flow Master Class Tool, is being developed. It will consist of three main parts: 1. Animated video; 2. Supporting Brochure and Online Test. The user will be allowed to take an Online Test after viewing the Online Video and will use the Supporting Brochure to prepare for the test.

The contracted financial expert is expected to:

Develop a transcript for the Animated Video of max. 5 Minute duration time in Albanian language using real-life business examples. Develop the text for the Supporting Brochure of max. 10 Pages in the Albanian language using real-life business examples. Develop questions / answers and evaluation logic (including assigned points) for the user test.

ToR is available for download HERE.

To apply, submit the required documents to office@eciks.com not later than 14 June 2024.

Interested parties can submit questions related to ToR until 12 June 2024 to office@eciks.com.

No late applications shall be accepted.