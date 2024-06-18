Call for Applications: Web development, Maintenance, and Search Engine Optimization

The project “Enabling Income Generation for the Poor,” funded by the Austrian Development Cooperation and jointly implemented by CARE International and ECIKS, invites IT and Web Development service providers to apply for the development, maintenance, and search engine optimization of the website for our beneficiary, the Kosovo Investment and Enterprise Support Agency (KIESA).

Objectives of the Assignment:

Develop a modern, user-friendly, and secure website that reflects the new brand and corporate identity of KIESA. Ensure the website is regularly updated, professionally maintained, and serves as a dynamic platform for client interaction, information sharing, and transactions. Enhance the profile and branding of KIESA at the national level and beyond.

ToR is available for download HERE.

Application Process:

Submit both a technical and financial offer in separate documents. Applications can be submitted either:

In hard copy at the ECIKS office: Address: Rruga B, Royal Mall, Kati 4, Nr. B17, 10000 Prishtina Electronically via email to office@eciks.com



Deadline: All applications must be submitted by 16:00 on July 1, 2024.

Inquiries: Questions related to the ToR can be submitted to office@eciks.com until June 25, 2024.

Note: Late applications will not be accepted.