Unlocking the power of social media for business growth

One of the hottest topics nowadays, the digital revolution, has brought new tools and resources that are profoundly leaving a mark in our society. Being one of the most widespread and powerful marketing tools for businesses, its importance and presence is only growing at warp speed. As more and more people are joining social media networks and are actively engaged, this industry is bound to increase substantially in the forthcoming years. According to Statistica, the number of worldwide users on social media is forecasted to hit over 3 billion active users per month by 2021. Having this number in mind, any business owner or future entrepreneur needs to leverage social media channels in the best way possible and reap its benefits for maximizing business growth. Therefore, not being active on social media is no longer a question of ‘whether or not’ but rather a question of ‘how to’ use it properly and effectively. With the presence of Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, blogs, video tutorials, and other possible online marketing tools, the main challenge for businesses remains which one to choose for promoting their business. Below we have outlined several methods on how to leverage social media in favor of your business growth.

1. Choose the Right Platforms

There are tons of platforms online that businesses can choose from. To have as much presence as possible, it is good to build the presence on multiple platforms, which will guarantee a wider reach. As a business, you should focus on the platforms that your audience uses most. Given that platform usage varies among audience demographics, the presence on multiple social media channels ensures that you will have larger online visibility. So far, statistics have shown that Facebook is the leading platform for both B2B and B2C marketers, thus, it should be on the radar of your businesses.

2. Set concrete social media goals

It is obvious that any business that wishes to be present on social media, must have a goal in mind. Be it for building or managing brand awareness, increasing engagement, boosting sales or generating more traffic, the goal must be known beforehand so that the business can measure the effectiveness of the social media strategy. Also, apart from measurement purposes, the pre-defined goal will also enable you to strategize differently deepening on what you aim to achieve.

3. Have a curated content plan



Having defined who your audience is, is one of the most critical steps for social media engagement because at that point you will be able to create content that is tailor-made for your audience and which will drive engagement with your followers. There are tons of ways how you can deliver that content, namely through texts, videos, images, infographics and many more. But statistics have shown that delivering the content through visual content is most successful because they are more appealing and attractive for all audiences.

4. Engage the Audience

Even though the content is king in social media, it is not enough to simply post. Boosting engagement and connecting with your audience is one of the ways to foster a long-lasting relationship with your audience and build trust and loyalty. Some of the ways how you can engage are by participating in conversations, answering questions, commenting on posts, addressing their concerns and most importantly appreciating them.

5. Track and Monitor the Right Metrics

Finally, to make sure that your social media strategy is having an effect, you should establish a strategy for monitoring and tracking your campaigns. This strategy will help you determine which types of posts or ads are generating more traffic so that you can use more of those in the future and also identify the key challenges which are hindering your business growth.

Social media has become an integral part of everyone’s lives. It is hard to find a person who is not present on any social media platform. Therefore, businesses need to step up and take advantage of the numerous benefits that social media provides. ECIKS has understood the importance and the potential that digital technologies and tools have for the future growth of businesses, and is determined to help companies in their digital transformation journey.

