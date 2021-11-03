The 102.6 MW wind farm Bajgora goes on stream

Kosovo is now home to one of the largest wind farms ever constructed in the region. Located in Bajgora, the 102.6 MW wind farm has 27 turbines that have already started supplying electricity into the grid. The 27 wind turbines provide electricity for more than 100,000 households, accounting for up to ten percent of Kosovo’s electricity consumption.

As part of the process, a 120 MW transformer substation was built near the village of Bajgora to facilitate the conversion of the wind farm’s electricity to 110 kV. The project was constructed by the German company, Notus Energy and by SoWi Kosovo, a joint venture between Israeli renewable energy company Enlight and its German and Kosovar partners.

The wind farm is an important milestone for Kosovo on its way to a diversified and renewable energy supply. “We are very proud to have been able to make a significant contribution to this outstanding project,” says Heiner Röger, managing director of independent power producer NOTUS energy in Potsdam.

The project was supported by a loan from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Erste Bank and NLB Group, in the amount of EUR 58 million. As a result, the wind farm is expected to have an annual output of 320 GWh, foreseen to operate for at least 25 years.

Photo: Notus Energy