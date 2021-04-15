Launching of digital services platform for Kosovar businesses – “Biznesi im”

A new online service has been introduced containing services required in the digital age by Kosovar start-ups and existing companies. The digital platform “Biznesi im” will serve as a ‘one-stop-shop’ for Kosovo’s micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), granting them access to a variety of digital tools and services that will be instrumental in improving business performance and competitiveness.

With funding from Austrian Development Cooperation, the platform implements and follows the successful Austrian model “Gründerservice”, which was launched by the Austrian Federal Chamber of Commerce. It promotes the establishment and development of businesses by offering a range of digital services, starting from assistance with the business idea to services that support relevant planning and fund raising.

In his opening remarks, H.E. Christoph WEIDINGER, Ambassador of the Republic of Austria to the Republic of Kosovo, said he was delighted to see how the Austrian Development Agency (ADA), the operational unit of Austrian Development Cooperation, is fostering a range of desirable ends for Kosovo’s society by funding the so-called “ACCESS” project. The activities primarily include the digital transformation of MSMEs. They also help to alleviate poverty, strengthen the empowerment of women, and generate decent employment in Austria’s partner country Kosovo.

Digital services and tools offered on the platform consist of:

manuals and brochures on legal forms of businesses, registration process, taxes and fees, etc.

online business and financial plans

self-assessment forms, and

templates to be used by companies every day (invoices, work contracts, etc).

The “Biznesi im” platform aims to trigger market system changes by enabling Kosovo enterprises, especially those run by women and youngsters, to better access information and relevant services that are expected to foster autonomous business growth. “Biznesi im” will contribute to increasing the survival rate among start-ups and fuel the growth of existing MSMEs.

H.E. Minister Hajdari, welcomed the long-term support by the Austrian Development Cooperation particularly in the field of private sector development and education. The availability of digital tools provided by the digital platform “Biznesi Im” will certainly contribute to a more vibrant MSME sector which is key ingredient for economic growth in Kosovo. Minister Hajdari acknowledged the role ACCESS project as an important facilitator of digital transformation in Kosovo.

This initiative is supported by the ACCESS program, financed by ADA with funds of Austrian Development Cooperation. It is expected to enrich the portfolio of online business support services offered by Kosovo’s Investment and Enterprise Support Agency (KIESA) for MSMEs.

