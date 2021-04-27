EU proposes 530 Mln EUR for Six SEE countries as emergency aid for COVID-19

On March 11, 2021, the European Commission has proposed a package of € 529.34 million as a means of supporting states in the fight against the coronavirus under the EU Solidarity Fund (EUSF) undertaken by 17 member states and three accession countries, including Croatia, Greece, Romania, Albania, Montenegro and Serbia. This financial support is predominately aimed at helping countries finance some of their COVID-19 spending related to medical equipment, protective measures, emergency support to the population and measures of prevention, monitoring and control of the spread of the disease.

Other European countries such as Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Estonia, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Portugal and Spain will also receive funding under the same package.

However, the proposed financial package is under review and will be implementable once it receives approval from the European Parliament and Council.

The EU Solidarity Fund (EUSF) Fund was created back in 2002 as a precautionary tool in response to consequences of natural disasters, and thus extended in April 2020 to cover also the major health emergencies. It was established by 17 member states and three accession countries, including Croatia, Greece, Romania, Albania, Montenegro and Serbia.

Photo by Unsplash