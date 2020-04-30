Call for Offers | Development of Founder Service Portal and Tools

Market Access and Business Digitalization Services for Kosovo Companies (ACCESS) invites all capable institutions to submit offers for the development of Founder Service Portal and Tools.

The objective of this assignment is to enhance the portfolio of online business support services offered by the Kosovo Business Registration Agency, Ministry of Economy, Employment, Trade, Industry, Entrepreneurship and Strategic Investments (MEPTINIS), for company founders, start-ups and established companies.

Please contact access@eciks.com for requesting the Terms of Reference.

Please address your questions regarding the Terms of Reference no later than 08.05.2020.

The deadline for submitting the offers is 11.05.2020 at 13:00h.