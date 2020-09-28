Call for Applications | Local Project Officer

For our project “Market Access and Business Digitalization Services for Kosovo Companies” financed by Austrian Development Agency, ECIKS LLC is looking for Local Project Officer (LPO). This is a full-time position responsible for assisting the Local Project Manager in planning and executing the project. LPO is entrusted with ensuring that the project is being carried out smoothly and all the rules are being adhered to. Workplace is in Prishtina, Kosovo.

I. Essential Duties & Responsibilities

Responsible to thoroughly understand project and stakeholder requirement and provide support in managing them accordingly to ensure the successful implementation of the project. Responsible for the speedy completion of all the assignments entrusted by the Project Manager and/or the Team Leader. Maintains good relationships with the supervisors, co-workers, experts, stakeholders. Responsible for maintaining records regarding various aspects involved in the project, including but not limited to keeping a track of the team-hours, expenses, minutes of meetings held etc. Responsible for helping the project manager with quality-control issues. Assist in developing project pro formas and detailed budgets and manages project costs. Assist in developing and regularly (monthly) updating financial forecast/outlook through end of project. Assist in monitoring expense reports and provides corrections/explanations. Assist in developing and maintaining good working relationships with stakeholders and funders to achieve mutual goals. Assist in preparing and submitting reports to donors in a timely manner. Assist in providing periodic reports on project progress or key issues and findings. Assist in implementing all procurement processes in accordance with the project document and related documents, such as general terms and conditions. Provide support to local and international experts working in the project implementation, including translation services. Troubleshoot technical issues when the need arises. Assist in maintaining timelines and target dates in the project management tools. Ensure that project visibility criteria in all documents, events and activities are respected. Travel may be required. Other duties may be assigned.



II. Competencies

To perform the job successfully, the LPO should demonstrate competencies in project management, administration, finance, budgets, teamwork, stakeholder service, problem solving, planning and organizing

III. Qualifications

Education

Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration, Economics, or Management.

Experience

3 years of working experience in similar projects with private sector background. 2 years of experience in working with international institutions, or related projects in the consulting industry.



Communication Skills

Excellent verbal / nonverbal communication skills Ability to write clearly and informatively with a high level of sophistication Ability to present clearly and informatively and facilitate discussion Excellent knowledge of Albanian and English language is required. Knowledge of German and Serbian language is desired.



Computer Skills

Proficient in all programs necessary to perform the everyday duties of this position. Proficiency in MS Office Products is required



IV. Application Process

Please send your motivation letter, CV, reference letters, and diplomas in a single PDF file by e-mail: jobs@eciks.com

Application deadline: Friday, 2nd October, 13:00