Call for Applications – Enhancing Functionalities of Biznesi Im Platform

Posted on
29
Apr

The project “Enabling Income Generation for the Poor” funded by the Austrian Development Cooperation and jointly implemented by CARE International and ECIKS, invites all Information Technology & Web Development companies to apply for provision of services that aim at upscaling the digital support services and materials available in the Biznesi Im (https://biznesi.rks-gov.net/) platform.

ToR is available for download HERE.

To apply, submit a technical and financial offer by 09 May 2024.

Interested parties can submit questions related to ToR until 06 May 2024 to office@eciks.com.

No late proposal shall be accepted.