Women of Botanic: From Kosovo’s soil to global shelves  

In the heart of Polac, Skenderaj, surrounded by the untouched beauty of Kosovo’s mountains, two sisters are turning wild herbs into wellness and tradition into opportunity. Meet Blerinda and Arnita Veliu, the women behind Botanic, a small but growing company that is redefining what it means to build a sustainable business rooted in local resources and global standards.

Founded in 2019, Botanika emerged from a deep respect for nature and a desire to honor their family’s long-standing connection to wild fruits and medicinal plants. Their organic teas and forest mushrooms, sold under the evocative brand name Into the Wild, are now available across local markets and are starting to reach shelves in Germany and Italy.

But like many small businesses, Botanic needed visibility to grow. “We saw applying for the DEI grant as an opportunity,” says Arnita. “We needed to know what to do next, and how to present ourselves to the world.”

That’s where the Digital Empowerment Initiative (DEI) came in. Through the DEI grant, Botanika collaborated with NerdyCreative to build a modern e-commerce website and develop professional photo and video content for social media. The team also gained access to a digital catalog, making it easier to communicate their brand’s story and showcase their products to potential buyers.

“The website has made a real difference,” Arnita explains. “Now people not only find us online, but also trust us. Sales have increased, and more importantly, we’ve started to build real connections beyond Kosovo.”

Thanks to their upgraded digital presence, Botanic is now receiving direct orders through their website. The site also includes tips and recipes for how to prepare and use their teas, building stronger relationships with customers and offering education alongside quality products.

Certified organic by EU standards, the company currently operates with two full-time employees but expands to a team of six during the harvesting season. With plans to expand both within Kosovo and abroad, they are already participating in trade fairs and exploring new product lines for export.

Their journey is a reminder that sustainability and innovation can go hand in hand and that empowered women can lead the way. From nurturing the land to managing logistics, design, and marketing, Blerinda and Arnita’s commitment is woven into every Botanika product.

As the business grows, so does their vision: to bring nature and people closer together while contributing to Kosovo’s economic resilience, one cup of organic tea at a time.

The Digital Empowerment Initiative (DEI) co-financed by the Ministry of Industry, Entrepreneurship, and Trade (MINT) through KIESA, in collaboration with the EnInGeP project. EnInGeP project is financed by the Austrian Development Cooperation (ADC) and is jointly implemented by CARE International and ECIKS.