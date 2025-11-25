In a world where sustainability is no longer a choice but a responsibility, Eco Kos stands as a pioneer in Kosovo’s green transition. Founded in 2019, the company became the first licensed enterprise in Kosovo for the management of used cooking oil, introducing a system that collects, transports, stores, and processes waste oils to give them a new life as renewable energy sources.

From the beginning, Eco Kos has been led by a woman breaking barriers in one of Kosovo’s most male-dominated sectors. As co-founder Edona Demaj, like many women entrepreneurs in Kosovo, she has faced systemic barriers, from limited access to financing to skepticism around women leading technical businesses. Yet her persistence and professionalism have turned these challenges into a model of success and integrity, inspiring more women to step into green and industrial fields.

Following European environmental standards and circular economy principles, Eco Kos has built a nationwide network that ensures used cooking oil is collected safely from restaurants, hotels, and other producers, preventing it from polluting soil and water. Once collected, the oil is transported to their main depot, purified, and then sent for recycling into biofuels and then it is transported to North Macedonia, with its final destination being Austria, where the recycling process into biofuels continues. After collection, the oil is taken to the main depot, filtered and prepared for export. It is then transported to Sunilens (North Macedonia) and finally to Munzer (Austria), where it is further processed and converted into biofuel.

Through their model, Eco Kos not only contributes to climate goals but also generates income opportunities for local communities, including women working in kitchens who are compensated for every kilogram of oil they deliver.

Yet, as the company grew, managing data, clients, and logistics manually became increasingly complex. That’s where the Digital Empowerment Initiative (DEI) stepped in. With support from DEI, Eco Kos developed a digital platform and web application for real-time client management.

Today, everything from collection tracking to invoicing is automated and accessible through one centralized system.

“It has completely transformed our operations,” Edona Demaj, the co-founder explains. “We can now track every collection, every payment, and every delivery instantly. It saves time, reduces errors, and helps us plan more efficiently.”

Operating in a challenging business environment where few companies follow every regulation “by the book,” Edona’s leadership also stands out in an industry largely dominated by men. Like many women entrepreneurs in Kosovo, she has faced systemic barriers, from limited access to financing to skepticism about women leading businesses in technical and industrial fields. Yet, her perseverance and professionalism have turned these challenges into a model of success and integrity. Eco Kos continues to prove that sustainable business is possible when built on transparency and ethical practices.

The company now aims to expand its collection network to households, empowering even more people to participate in environmental protection. By blending innovation, integrity, and environmental responsibility, Eco Kos is not only cleaning up Kosovo’s environment, but it’s building a business model where sustainability and profitability go hand in hand.

The Digital Empowerment Initiative (DEI) co-financed by the Ministry of Industry, Entrepreneurship, and Trade (MINT) through KIESA, in collaboration with the EnInGeP project. EnInGeP project is financed by the Austrian Development Cooperation (ADC) and is jointly implemented by CARE International and ECIKS.