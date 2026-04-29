Training Tomorrow’s Healthcare Workforce: The Imperium Story

In a sector where trust, professionalism, and preparation matter most, the Imperium Medical School has positioned itself as a growing contributor to Kosovo’s healthcare education system.

Founded just four years ago, Imperium has quickly positioned itself as a serious and forward-looking institution in Kosovo’s education landscape. With 172 students currently enrolled and plans to grow even further, the school offers programs in nursing, laboratory technology, dental assistance, and physiotherapy support, combining theory with hands-on practice through partnerships with local and international institutions.

Beyond its programs, Imperium stands out for its leadership and inclusive structure. The institution employs 20 staff members, including 13 women and 7 men. Women hold key professional and administrative roles across the school, contributing directly to both academic delivery and institutional management. Led by Dr. MSc. Alida Idrizaj Gara, the school reflects a strong commitment to women’s leadership in a sector where female-led institutions still face barriers related to perception, access, and decision-making spaces.

As the school expanded, the need for a stronger and more professional digital presence became increasingly important. Through the Digital Empowerment Initiative (DEI), Imperium underwent a structured transformation that included the redesign of its logo, the creation of a comprehensive brandbook, and the development of a modern, informative website. This digitalization has made daily operations more efficient, improved internal communication, and increased staff productivity, while also strengthening the school’s external visibility.

The impact was immediate. The new website became a key tool in building trust with parents, attracting new students, and strengthening partnerships with international institutions, including universities and healthcare centers. It also proved valuable during public events such as education and job fairs, where a clear and professional digital presence helped position the school more competitively.

Today, Imperium continues to grow in both capacity and ambition. With plans to further digitalize its learning processes and expand its academic offer, the school is positioning itself as a long-term contributor to Kosovo’s healthcare system. By combining modern education, international cooperation, and inclusive leadership, Imperium is helping shape a new generation of healthcare professionals.

The Digital Empowerment Initiative (DEI) is co-financed by the Ministry of Industry, Entrepreneurship, Trade and Innovation (MIETI) through KIESA, in collaboration with the EnInGeP project. EnInGeP is financed by the Austrian Development Cooperation (ADC) and is jointly implemented by CARE International and ECIKS.