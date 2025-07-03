T’art: Where wood, family, and innovation create lasting impressions 

In a quiet corner of Gjakova, where the scent of fresh wood shavings meets the hum of CNC (Computer Numerical Control) machines, a small family business is turning ordinary wood into extraordinary art. T’art, founded eight years ago, is a place where tradition and technology merge, where passion is passed down through generations, and where every handcrafted plate tells a story.

This is not just a business – t’s a labor of love.

T’art specializes in custom wooden plates and décor pieces, tailored for the gastronomic world, high-end restaurants, and elegant home settings. Each piece is crafted with precision, often personalized with logos, names, or intricate designs. What makes T’art stand out is not only the quality of their work but the soul poured into every creation by the family behind it.

It all started when the founders’ son, then a mechatronics student, envisioned something more. Blending his technical skills with a creative spark, he introduced CNC technology into the family’s woodworking practice, revolutionizing the way they design and produce. Today, he leads on design and production, even maintaining the machinery himself. His vision has driven the business forward, reaching customers from Austria to Dubai, and supplying both decorative and functional pieces to some of the most stylish restaurants in the region.

With 90% of sales going to export, the demand is undeniable. Their work is now featured in restaurants across Albania, Switzerland, Qatar, and more. One of their biggest distribution channels in Albania began as a loyal client—and has since become a key driver of growth.

While demand keeps rising, scaling production is difficult without the right tools and space. The family currently rents their working space at a high cost, which limits their ability to invest in more machinery, which would allow them to hire more workers and fulfill more orders. “There’s no lack of market,” they say. “There’s just a lack of support.”

Recognizing that growth requires more than just tools, T’art used the support from the Digital Empowerment Initiative (DEI) to strengthen another crucial part of their business: their digital presence. Through DEI, they developed a professional e-commerce website, participated in staff training, and received professional photography services to better showcase their work. While they previously relied solely on social media, they now offer a more seamless and elevated experience for customers, including easier order customization and a refined brand identity. This digital upgrade has positioned them to grow sustainably when the time is right.

Today, clients who discover T’art online – whether through social media or their sleek new website- are drawn in by both the product and the story behind it. It’s a story of innovation, family resilience, and quiet ambition. Of parents and their son working side by side. Of designs born in a workshop and shipped across borders.

T’art is a reminder that with the right tools and a strong vision, even the humblest beginnings can craft a global future.

The Digital Empowerment Initiative (DEI) co-financed by the Ministry of Industry, Entrepreneurship, and Trade (MINT) through KIESA, in collaboration with the EnInGeP project. EnInGeP project is financed by the Austrian Development Cooperation (ADC) and is jointly implemented by CARE International and ECIKS.