Re-opened Call for Proposals: “AI for Women” Workshops

The EnInGeP project, financed by the Austrian Development Agency and implemented by CARE International Balkans and ECIKS, has re-opened the call for a service provider to design and deliver two AI training programs:
- Ai4WomenEntrepreneurs – 10-day training for 15 women entrepreneurs
- Ai4Students – 5-day training for 20 female students
Who can apply:
Companies or NGOs with experience in AI, digital skills, business development, or education.
Budget & Timeline:
- Total budget: €9,496.48 (excl. VAT)
- Implementation: May – June 2026
How to apply:
📄 Download the full ToR: HERE
📧 Submit applications to: jehona.jashari@eciks.com
🗓 Deadline: 8 May 2026, 16:00