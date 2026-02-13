Re-opened Call for Proposals: “AI for Women” Workshops

The EnInGeP project, financed by the Austrian Development Agency and implemented by CARE International Balkans and ECIKS, has re-opened the call for a service provider to design and deliver two AI training programs:

Ai4WomenEntrepreneurs – 10-day training for 15 women entrepreneurs

– 10-day training for 15 women entrepreneurs Ai4Students – 5-day training for 20 female students

Who can apply:

Companies or NGOs with experience in AI, digital skills, business development, or education.

Budget & Timeline:

Total budget: €9,496.48 (excl. VAT)

Implementation: May – June 2026

How to apply:

📄 Download the full ToR: HERE

📧 Submit applications to: jehona.jashari@eciks.com

🗓 Deadline: 8 May 2026, 16:00