Protection of employees during COVID-19 pandemics

Employees are the main asset of an enterprise; therefore, they deserve adequate protection against any danger that threatens them. In pandemic circumstances caused by COVID-19, protecting the health of employees should prevail over other business goals. Enterprises must be able to design adequate policies to protect employees, which are based on the guidelines of relevant health institutions. Here are some of the issues that need to be addressed in employee protection policies:

Management

Design work policies and procedures in accordance with the guidelines of health institutions Adapt the work schedule and consider part-time work Apply flexible management and stay alert to changes in the environment



Communication

Select new communication channels Identify and build lines of communication with responsible persons in health institutions Provide employees with written documents and instructions for protection against pandemics Keep employees and their families informed of any changes published by relevant institutions



Staff

Provide opportunities to work from home along with the necessary infrastructure Develop short and clear guidelines for working from home Provide protective equipment for employees who have contact with customers



Work environment

Identify and reduce the risk factors for the spread of the virus Disinfect all business spaces, especially shared ones Encourage personal hygiene and social distancing



Health institutions