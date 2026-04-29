PANI: Turning waste into opportunity, and visibility into growth

Since 2009, PANI has been building its business within the circular economy, a sector that rarely gets the spotlight but plays a critical role in sustainability. Focused on plastic recycling and production, the company transforms materials often seen as waste into reusable products, from biodegradable plastic bags to a wide range of packaging solutions that serve industries across Kosovo.

The company has had to navigate ongoing operational challenges. Energy costs remain one of the biggest pressures in production, pushing PANI to invest in solar panels, a step that reinforces its commitment to sustainability not only in what it produces, but in how it operates.

With a team of 20 employees, half of them women, PANI reflects a practical and inclusive industrial model. The work is demanding and hands-on, but essential, contributing both to environmental responsibility and to supporting local businesses with reliable packaging solutions.

Like many production-driven companies, PANI’s focus was always on operations. Marketing simply wasn’t a priority. Growth came through existing networks, and the idea that social media could generate real business opportunities was, at first, met with skepticism.

The turning point came through the Digital Empowerment Initiative (DEI). With DEI support, PANI underwent a full transformation of its brand presence. A new visual identity, professional photo and video content, and the activation of platforms like Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Google Business allowed the company, for the first time, to present itself in a structured and visible way.

The impact was immediate and concrete. Shortly after launching their digital presence and running targeted ads, PANI was contacted by a client from Germany who had discovered the company through a Facebook advertisement. This was not just a casual inquiry, but a serious business lead from a new international market, something the company had not previously accessed through its traditional networks. What started as an experiment with digital marketing translated directly into cross-border business potential, demonstrating that even in industrial sectors, visibility can generate measurable commercial results.

Today, PANI is not only producing and recycling, but also rethinking how it positions itself in the market. With plans to expand into printing and further diversify its services, the company is moving forward with a clearer understanding that growth depends not only on production capacity, but also on how well you are seen. This next phase also creates an opportunity to build a more inclusive and supportive working environment, particularly by increasing opportunities for women within the company.

PANI’s story is a reminder that even in heavy industry, visibility is not a luxury, it’s leverage.

The Digital Empowerment Initiative (DEI) is co-financed by the Ministry of Industry, Entrepreneurship, Trade and Innovation (MIETI) through KIESA, in collaboration with the EnInGeP project. EnInGeP is financed by the Austrian Development Cooperation (ADC) and is jointly implemented by CARE International and ECIKS.