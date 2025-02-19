Ozon Space: Shaping Kosovo’s environmental future with women in charge 

In Kosovo, Ozon Space is redefining environmental consulting while breaking gender barriers. Founded and mainly led by women with backgrounds in ecology, chemistry, finance, and biology, the company specializes in environmental protection, energy consulting, and workplace safety.

Recognizing that real change happens from the outside, founder Hana Zeka transitioned from the public to the private sector to drive policy influence and sustainable solutions. Licensed since 2021, Ozon Space has played a key role in major projects. Their work at Bajgora Wind Farm has been instrumental in tracking the movements of birds and bats to minimize the risk of collisions with wind turbines, ensuring that the project adheres to sustainable practices while maintaining its energy production goals. “Working on this project pushed us professionally and gave us the confidence to take on even bigger challenges,” shares Hana Zeka, founder of Ozon Space.

In addition to their work on biodiversity monitoring at the Bajgora Wind Farm, Ozon Space is also providing comprehensive environmental services such as environmental impact assessments for large-scale projects. These assessments are crucial in ensuring that development activities, such as wind farms and other infrastructure projects, align with local and international environmental standards, minimizing potential negative impacts on ecosystems and communities.

Another critical service Ozon Space provides is air pollution control. Their team works with industries to design and implement strategies to reduce harmful emissions, ensuring that businesses comply with air quality regulations. The company also specializes in occupational health and safety training. By focusing on safety and well-being, Ozon Space supports companies in reducing workplace accidents, enhancing productivity, and fostering a healthier workforce.

Initially met with skepticism, Ozon Space has proven that women-led businesses bring efficiency, responsibility, and innovation, but also shattered stereotypes in a traditionally male-dominated industry. Their success is inspiring other companies to hire more women in technical and environmental roles. “We are proud to see our work setting an example for others to trust and invest in female professionals in this field,” notes Hana.

With support from the Digital Empowerment Initiative (DEI), Ozon Space launched a professional website with Brandfluence, improving visibility and client engagement. The grant also provided marketing materials such as professional photography, brochures, and business cards, strengthening their brand.

The website has enhanced credibility, attracted new clients, and connected them with other women-led businesses. “Now, our clients better understand the full range of services we offer, and we’ve even had more women reach out to collaborate with us,” explains Hana, reinforcing their role as industry pioneers.

Ozon Space is committed to fully digitalizing its services. “Our goal is to transition to a fully digital workflow, making compliance and documentation more efficient while advocating for policy changes that support business digitalization in Kosovo,” states Hana.

Their journey highlights the power of digitalization and women’s leadership in creating a more sustainable and inclusive future.

The Digital Empowerment Initiative (DEI) is supported by the Ministry of Industry, Entrepreneurship, and Trade (MINT) through KIESA, in collaboration with the EnInGeP project. This project is financed by the Austrian Development Cooperation (ADC) and is jointly implemented by CARE International and ECIKS.