Ordinanca Fizio Terapia: When care meets digital precision

For over a decade, Ordinanca Fizio Terapia in Gjilan has helped patients recover, regain mobility, and improve their quality of life. Led by Valentina Rexhi Pajaziti, the clinic has built its reputation on trust, consistency, and personalized care. Combining clinical expertise with a hands-on approach to running and growing her business, Valentina has navigated both professional and structural challenges, balancing high standards of care with the realities of managing a private clinic.

As her practice grew, so did the complexity of managing patient information. Records were handled manually, requiring time, precision, and constant attention, often creating pressure on staff and limiting efficiency. In a competitive and trust-driven sector, every detail, from patient experience to internal organization, had to meet high expectations.

Recognizing the need for change, Valentina joined the Digital Empowerment Initiative (DEI) , a mechanism designed to support small businesses in adopting practical digital solutions.

With DEI support, the clinic introduced a dedicated CRM platform that fundamentally transformed how patient data is managed. Today, patient information, medical history, treatment plans, and session progress are securely stored and easily accessible in one place. Therapists can quickly review patient histories before each session, while administrative processes are handled with greater speed and accuracy.

For Valentina and her team, the impact has been immediate and tangible. Time spent on administrative tasks has decreased, reporting errors have been significantly reduced, and the team can now monitor patient progress and clinic performance in real time. The system also enables financial tracking and better planning, giving the clinic a clearer overview of its operations.

Equally important, the entire staff was trained to use the platform, ensuring that digitalization became part of everyday practice, not just a one-time upgrade. This investment in training ensured that all team members, regardless of prior digital experience, could confidently use the system, promoting equal access to new skills and tools.

Today,Valentina leads a team of six professionals, four women and two men, working across therapeutic, administrative, and patient-care roles, reflecting a collaborative and inclusive team structure. As a woman-led business in the healthcare sector, the clinic reflects both the opportunities and challenges of leadership, while demonstrating how the right tools can strengthen both service quality and internal efficiency.

Looking ahead, Valentina plans to further invest in digital marketing, building on the realization that digital tools are not just operational, but essential for growth and visibility.

Ordinanca Fizio Terapia’s journey shows that even in sectors where tradition runs deep, embracing digital solutions can unlock better care, stronger organization, and new opportunities for the future. The clinic’s experience also highlights how digital transformation in the private sector can support more inclusive and equitable service delivery, particularly in women-led businesses.

The Digital Empowerment Initiative (DEI) is co-financed by the Ministry of Industry, Entrepreneurship, Trade and Innovation (MIETI) through KIESA, in collaboration with the EnInGeP project. EnInGeP is financed by the Austrian Development Cooperation (ADC) and is jointly implemented by CARE International and ECIKS.