Not your average dough: The woman powering POGAQA 

On a quiet street in Prizren, nestled between the scent of fresh dough and warm tradition, a young woman is quietly rewriting what it means to run a bakery in today’s world. Meet Arrita Cela, a food technologist in her final year of studies, and the unstoppable force behind POGAQA, a family bakery first established by her mother, Ardora Cela, in 2001.

What began as a small, traditional bakery is now a buzzing local favorite, known not just for its fresh pogaqa*1 and pastries, but for the energy, resilience, and innovation of the young woman who wakes up every morning at 6:00 AM and often works until 11:00 PM to keep it thriving.

“I don’t listen to the limitations others try to place on me,” Arrita says. “If I set a goal, I’ll find a way to make it happen.” And that she has.

At just 22 years old, Arrita leads with the maturity, dedication, and grit of someone far beyond her years. She’s not afraid to get her hands dirty, whether managing production, serving customers, or running the bakery’s growing digital presence. From posting mouthwatering photos on Instagram and Facebook to managing sponsored ads on TikTok, she’s turned POGAQA into a brand with a digital heartbeat.

With support from the Digital Empowerment Initiative (DEI), POGAQA made a major leap in its digital presence. While Arrita had been managing social media on her own, the DEI grant allowed her to invest in professional photography and videography, giving the brand a polished, consistent visual identity. More importantly, it enabled sponsored digital campaigns—something previously out of reach for the business. These ads significantly expanded their reach, bringing in new customers from outside the local neighborhood and turning occasional online posts into a structured, impactful marketing strategy. “People started coming in saying they saw us online. That felt amazing. It made me realize the power of digital visibility,” Arrita shares with a smile.

But the story of POGAQA is about more than just good marketing. It’s about legacy, love, and sacrifice. Arrita took over the business to preserve what her mother built. With four employees and growing demand, she dreams of turning POGAQA into a recognizable name across Kosovo and beyond.

In every baked good lies her story: early mornings, late nights, and an unwavering refusal to settle for mediocrity. Arrita is proof that when tradition meets determination, even the simplest pogaqa can carry the weight of a rising dream.

Her journey is not just one of personal success, but is a powerful inspiration. By carving out her own path, Arrita is setting an example for young women and girls across Kosovo that ambition, courage, and a bit of flour can rise against all odds.

The Digital Empowerment Initiative (DEI) co-financed by the Ministry of Industry, Entrepreneurship, and Trade (MINT) through KIESA, in collaboration with the EnInGeP project. EnInGeP project is financed by the Austrian Development Cooperation (ADC) and is jointly implemented by CARE International and ECIKS.