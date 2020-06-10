North Macedonia signs contracts for construction of 21 MW solar plants

The North Macedonian government has announced the signing of contracts with 23 investors on the establishment of a total of 21 MW photovoltaic power plants.

From the open call published on August 2019, in total 44 bids were submitted for a combined installed capacity of 27 MW. Finally, the contracts were signed for 21 MW to be constructed in 29 locations in 16 municipalities. The following lots were awarded varying in capacity ranges:

0 – 200 kW, 7 contracts for 800 kW

201 – 500 kW, 6 contracts for 2.4 MW

501 – 1,000 kW, 12 contracts for 10.2 MW

1,001 – 3,000 kW, 4 contracts for 8.16 MW

The minister of Economy Kreshnik Bekteshi stated that this project for photovoltaics on private land along with the previous one for the construction of 35 MW photovoltaic power plants on state land in Sveti Nikole and Makedonski Brod, the government will successfully implement a total of 56 MW of electricity that will be built in the country from renewable sources.

The government is confident that the tenders, along with the 20 MW PV facility planned for REK Bitola, and 16 MW already installed, will contribute to the overall target of 200 MW solar power.

The selected investors will have 3 years for completing the projects, for which the government will pay EUR 420,000 per year in premiums for all contracts depending on the amount of production.

Photo by Zbynek Burival on Unsplash