Meet the Kosovo Delegation at ViennaUP 2025

Enabling Income Generation for the Poor (EnInGeP) project, funded by the Austrian Development Cooperation and jointly implemented by CARE International and ECIKS, is proud to support 10 women-led ICT representatives from Kosovo at ViennaUP 2025.

EnInGeP aims to increase women’s participation in ICT by supporting the DigiWomen Cluster Kosovo (DECK), part of the Kosovo Association of Information and Communication Technology (STIKK), through networking, capacity-building, and digitalization initiatives.

