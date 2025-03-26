Medident’s digital evolution: Enhancing patient care and efficiency 

For over two decades, Medident has been a pillar of excellence in dental care in Kosovo. Established in 1999 by Lindita Nallbani, the clinic is a woman-owned business that has grown into a trusted name, offering top-tier dental services with a diverse and inclusive team. With 15 employees, mostly women, and staff from the Bosniak community, Medident has built a strong reputation for quality care. Recognizing the need for innovation, the clinic sought to improve its operations through digitalization. Now, with support from the Digital Empowerment Initiative (DEI), Medident is taking a major step forward in enhancing patient care and clinic management through digital transformation.

Recognizing the growing need for efficiency, security, and patient-centered care, Medident saw CRM (Customer Relationship Management) software as a crucial investment. While they previously used a basic, limited system, the opportunity to apply for a DEI grant was a game-changer. “As soon as we saw this opportunity, we knew it was the perfect chance to refine and enhance our CRM system” shared Genis Nallbani, Medident’s representative.

With support from the DEI grant, Medident partnered with Appbites to develop a custom CRM system tailored to its needs. The team was highly satisfied with the results, as the system streamlined patient and staff management. Dentists can now easily access medical history, allergies, and past treatments, ensuring more personalized care. The system also tracks which dentist performed each procedure, enhancing transparency and patient confidence.

The shift to digital initially presented challenges for the team, but after training, they quickly realized its immense benefits. “At first, it felt like a difficult transition, but now we see how much easier and more efficient our work has become,” Genis shared. The impact has been immediate, efficiency has increased, and word-of-mouth referrals have brought in new clients who have heard about Medident’s advanced digital care approach.

With the clinic expanding, Medident is now looking for 9 new employees, mainly women, aligning with its ongoing commitment to gender inclusion in the healthcare sector. Looking ahead, Medident is eager to explore digital dentistry, recognizing AI and cutting-edge technology as the future of dental care. “Technology and AI are becoming an inseparable part of our profession. We want to stay ahead of the curve and provide the best possible care for our patients,” the Medident team emphasized.

Beyond the practical benefits, Medident commended the DEI grant’s accessibility, transparency, and smooth communication process. “ The grant was easy to apply for, the process was clear, and the support we received was exceptional. Working with Appbites was also a great experience—their professionalism and attention to detail ensured that the system was tailored perfectly to our needs” said Genis.

By embracing digitalization, Medident is setting a new standard for dental care in Kosovo. The clinic’s investment in CRM technology, patient experience, and workforce growth is a testament to the power of innovation and inclusivity in business.

The Digital Empowerment Initiative (DEI) is supported by the Ministry of Industry, Entrepreneurship, and Trade (MINT) through KIESA, in collaboration with the EnInGeP project. This project is financed by the Austrian Development Cooperation (ADC) and is jointly implemented by CARE International and ECIKS.