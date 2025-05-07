How Lazdrohu  is transforming childhood experiences in Kosovo with VIP Goats and Online Bookings 

Just a short drive from the city, there’s a place where goats are named Ronaldo, sheep strut around like Shakira, and Messi isn’t scoring goals, but he might follow you along a hiking trail. Lazdrohu isn’t just a farm, it’s a Hall of Fame in the middle of nature, where animals with VIP names bring joy, curiosity, and laughter to every child that visits.

Created with love by Rita Hajdini and Rinor Zuka, Lazdrohu is Kosovo’s first educational and recreational farm for children, built entirely from scratch on two hectares of rented land. What began as a small sports program has flourished into a unique world where children can learn, play, and build a connection with nature in the most imaginative way possible.

“Our goal was to create a space where kids could unplug from screens and reconnect with the world around them” says Rita.

Lazdrohu now welcomes school groups during the week, families on weekends, and children for seasonal camps. In addition to fun, the farm is also productive, with over 1,000 fruit trees and producing homemade jams, rakia, and other farm delights sold on-site.

Before receiving support from the Digital Empowerment Initiative (DEI), Lazdrohu managed its services through Google Docs and phone calls. Thanks to the DEI grant and the expertise of IMD, they now operate with a fully functional website that includes detailed activity listings, online registration for camps and birthdays, and even partial payment options—an upgrade that has significantly reduced last-minute cancellations. “The grant process was simple, and the support we received helped us organize our services and present them better to the public,” the Rita shared.

This digital leap has not only streamlined their operations but also improved their visibility. Today, parents can easily explore Lazdrohu’s offerings, register in advance, and stay engaged with a full calendar of seasonal activities—from Spring and Fall festivals to Halloween, winter events, and birthday celebrations.

The farm operates with an eco-friendly mindset, using solar panels and its own well water system. As the founders look ahead, they envision building small guesthouses, expanding the adventure zones, and even adding more animals to enrich the farm experience.

With a growing team and diverse visitors, Lazdrohu is also a model of inclusive entrepreneurship—providing job opportunities, especially for women and seasonal workers, while redefining outdoor education in Kosovo. Lazdrohu isn’t just a farm—it’s a living classroom, a playground of possibilities, and a story of how digital transformation and passion for nature can grow something truly special.

The Digital Empowerment Initiative (DEI) co-financed by the Ministry of Industry, Entrepreneurship, and Trade (MINT) through KIESA, in collaboration with the EnInGeP project. EnInGeP project is financed by the Austrian Development Cooperation (ADC) and is jointly implemented by CARE International and ECIKS.

*The views expressed in this article reflect solely the editorial position of ECIKS and do not necessarily represent those of the partnering state institutions.