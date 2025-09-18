From manual cuts to smart precision: Orendi’s digital leap 

A short drive outside Prishtina, tucked away from the city’s noise, there’s a workshop where creativity meets craftsmanship and where every piece of furniture tells a story. This is Orendi, a company that has been shaping interiors with custom-made furniture since 2014.

Leading it all is Yllka Mustafa Vejsa, a woman whose determination sets her apart in an industry still dominated by men. When we visited Orendi, Yllka was in her ninth month of pregnancy, yet she was right there in the workshop, coordinating work, checking details, and making sure everything was perfect. Her presence spoke volumes: leadership isn’t about titles; it’s about commitment.

For years, Orendi relied on manual processes for cutting and assembling its bespoke designs. Every detail had to be analyzed carefully to avoid mistakes, a process that consumed time, slowed production, and left room for errors.

For a company that prides itself on quality and precision, these limitations were holding them back. Scaling the business to meet growing demand seemed almost impossible without a big change.

That change came with the Digital Empowerment Initiative (DEI). Through this grant, Orendi was able to invest in a Corpus 3D cutting system—a digital program that translates design files into precise cuts. This system allows for exact measurements, reduces human error, and makes production both faster and more cost-efficient.

“The new system has transformed the way we work,” Yllka shares. “It saves us time, reduces mistakes, and helps us deliver top-quality products to our clients. It’s a big step forward for us.”

Tasks that once took hours of careful manual work are now done with unmatched precision, allowing the team to complete projects faster without compromising on quality. This efficiency doesn’t just save time and money—it gives Orendi the freedom to innovate and take on more ambitious projects, setting the stage for growth and expansion.

With the new system in place, Orendi is dreaming even bigger. Plans are already in motion to introduce robotics and expand production lines. They’ve opened new job positions and are eager to bring more talent into their growing team.

Yllka’s story is more than a business success. It’s a powerful example of women breaking barriers in sectors where their presence is still rare. Her leadership—balancing entrepreneurship, motherhood, and innovation—shows what’s possible when determination meets opportunity.

The Digital Empowerment Initiative (DEI) is co-financed by the Ministry of Industry, Entrepreneurship, and Trade (MIET) through KIESA, in collaboration with the EnInGeP project. EnInGeP is financed by the Austrian Development Cooperation (ADC) and is jointly implemented by CARE International and ECIKS.