From a small workshop to big ambitions: BATI PRO’s Digital Leap

On a narrow street in Vushtrri, where space is tight and every corner is used with purpose, BATI PRO is quietly building something bigger than its workshop suggests.

Founded in 2020 but backed by over 15 years of experience in wood processing, BATI PRO specializes in the production of wooden doors and furniture. What started as a small, family-driven operation has grown into a business known for quality craftsmanship and attention to detail, serving clients across Kosovo and gradually entering export markets.

When you meet Lirak, the young entrepreneur leading the day-to-day operations, you quickly understand that this is not just a job, it’s a long-term vision in progress. Practical, determined, and constantly looking for ways to improve, he represents a new generation of entrepreneurs who build by doing, learning, and adapting.

But growth hasn’t come without constraints. Operating from limited space, often using areas around their home as part of the production process, the team has had to find ways to keep up with demand despite physical limitations. At times, work equipment is even placed outside due to lack of space, a clear sign that the business has outgrown its current conditions.

As demand continued to grow, the need to improve efficiency, precision, and client communication became increasingly important.

Through support from the Digital Empowerment Initiative (DEI), BATI PRO introduced advanced design and production software that transformed the way they work. Tools like OptiCut now allow the team to optimize material usage by calculating precise cuts, reducing waste and saving costs. With CNC-supported software such as Aspire, they can create detailed engravings on wood, adding value and customization to their products.

At the same time, 3D modeling tools like 3ds Max have changed how BATI PRO communicates with clients. What was once drawn by hand on paper can now be presented as detailed visual renderings, allowing customers to see the final product before production even begins. The introduction of digital tools not only improves efficiency but also makes certain aspects of the work, such as design and planning, more accessible to a wider range of people, including those who may not have a traditional background in manual production processes.

The impact is immediate: faster processes, more accurate production, reduced material waste, and a more professional client experience. This transformation creates new opportunities for skills development within the company, particularly in digital design and production planning, areas that can support greater inclusion of women and youth in the sector.

Today, BATI PRO operates with a team of six people, supplying around 80% of its products to the local market and exporting the remaining 20%. Demand continues to grow, and this increased activity is now pushing the company to plan its next step: investing in a larger, more suitable production facility.

Looking ahead, Lirak’s vision is clear, he wants to expand production, improve working conditions, and build a business that can compete beyond local markets.

BATI PRO’s story is a reminder that entrepreneurship doesn’t always start in perfect conditions. Sometimes it starts in tight spaces, with limited resources, and a lot of determination. What makes the difference is the willingness to adapt, invest in the right tools, and keep moving forward even when the environment makes it difficult.

The Digital Empowerment Initiative (DEI) is co-financed by the Ministry of Industry, Entrepreneurship, Trade and Innovation (MIETI) through KIESA, in collaboration with the EnInGeP project. EnInGeP is financed by the Austrian Development Cooperation (ADC) and is jointly implemented by CARE International and ECIKS.

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