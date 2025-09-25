Expression of Interest: Development Program for Management Consultancy

The EnInGeP project invites interested and qualified companies to express their interest in designing a Development Program for Management Consultancy.

This initiative aims to support the Business Consulting Council in implementing the Roadmap for Regulating the Consulting Profession in Kosovo, through the creation of a dedicated program for young and mid-level consultants. The program will combine theory, practice, and tools to strengthen the consulting capacity of future professionals.

Objective

The program will provide a structured curriculum, offering practical exercises, tools, and resources for management consultants.

Scope of Work

The selected company will:

Design the structure and content of the program

Propose methodologies (in-person, online, blended)

Suggest key learning modules, tools, and resources

Develop training and reading materials

Shortlisted companies will receive access to the Roadmap for Regulating the Consulting Profession in Kosovo and additional guidance to support program development.

Timetable

October – November 2025

ToR is available for download HERE

Selection Criteria

Interested companies will be assessed based on:

Concept Note: 1-page outline of the program’s structure, approach, and methodology

Legal Status: Registered business operator in Kosovo

Financial Capacity: Average annual turnover of at least EUR 30,000 (2022–2024)

Personnel: At least one full-time employee with a valid CMC certification

References: At least one reference for developing/delivering a similar program since 2020

Deadline for Submissions

EOIs should be submitted electronically to jehona.jashari@eciks.com by October 3, 2025 – 16:00 with the subject line: Management Consultant.

Shortlisted companies will be invited to submit a more detailed proposal prior to selection.